To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank you for shedding light on the importance of Early Childhood Education. After reading your article about the Preschool Development Grant birth through five, I feel well-informed about how it will benefit Early Childhood. It is so important for early childhood to align statewide to be able to better serve families and children.
Clearly our system right now is flawed and needs to be reviewed. As generations pass, education is changing, and to have a better understanding of child development today, an ongoing education for professionals in the E.C. workforce and new expectations from the ECCE systems is absolutely necessary.
I feel that people often underestimate how important it is for families to have community resources and high-quality child care. Children develop most of their brain structure in the first five years of life. In order for the brain to develop properly, children need nurturing and healthy environments. It is so important to extend the collaboration between NH DOE and DHHS in order to provide that environment.
Thank you for bringing everyone’s attention to the importance of supporting this grant! As an early childhood educator myself, I appreciate the local support for high-quality early childhood education.
Allyson Morrissette
Plymouth NH/Dartmouth MA
