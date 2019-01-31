To The Daily Sun,
On Jan. 21, The Arthritis Foundation partnered with McDonald's to raise awareness of arthritis, especially in children. This fact does not readily come to mind when you think of arthritis, the "old person's ailment." There are almost 300,000 people in New Hampshire affected with arthritis or one of 100 related diseases, this includes 3,000 children.
First, I would like to thank those who turned out for this event despite some good old New England weather. Also in attendance were local EDIES recipients from Gilford, Laconia and Belmont schools. Congrats to all!
Many thanks go out to those who helped with promoting this fundraiser: Laconia Daily Sun and the Gilford Steamer for their print coverage, businesses displaying our flyer and outside signage by Trustworthy Hardware, The Taylor Community, Meredith Village Savings Bank-Laconia Office and Happy Cow Ice Cream Shop.
My family and I are most grateful to McDonald's for affording us the venue to raise money for critical research to find a cure for this debilitating disease, Special thanks to Larry Johnston, their brand ambassador, for his invaluable assistance and support during this endeavor. Ron Snow, the Arthritis Foundation"s new Development Director for Northern New England,helped us with Facebook posting on the Arthritis Foundation New Hampshire page. Thanks for braving the cold to be with us that night!
Gaye Jacques
Arthritis Advocate
Laconia
My brother has it since he was about 7. A day I will never forget, him crawling on floor to see me😞
