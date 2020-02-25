To The Daily Sun,
Hands Across the Table wishes to thank everyone that helped make our Soupathon a success.
Special thanks to our soup chefs: Eloise Post, Sandy Frazier, Annette Maurier, Katie Byington, Pam Daly, Kathy Gust, Fratello's Italian Grille, and from the Immigration Integration Initiative, Brenda Carey, Kimberly Wade, and Kate Brushacova.
The variety of soups was great and we received very positive feedback from our guests. Thanks also to our Board of Directors who baked hundreds of delicious cookies. Most of all, thank you to our community for supporting this event and our mission ... “to feed and provide for all who are hungry in body and spirit. We do so willingly with compassion and understanding”.
Please consider joining us for a free hot meal any Wednesday night at the St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall on Gilford Avenue in Laconia. Doors open at 4 p.m.; dinner starts at 5 p.m.
Irene Gordon
Event Chair
Laconia
