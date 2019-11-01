To The Daily Sun,
Of all the political candidates which I have welcomed into my home, Beto O’Rourke is the only one to have ever brought me a hostess gift. That is not why I support his candidacy for President, but it is demonstrative of his character and thoughtfulness. The first time I shook his hand, he looked me in the eye, not ahead to the next voter as is so often the case.
Beto is bold but not brash; he addresses those issues directly that others often tip-toe around. I agree with him on assault weapons; they do not belong in our homes. He was among the first to call for impeachment, a step the majority of Americans now support.
Beto listens and remembers the stories of the voters he has met. He wants to know the problems our cities and towns face and wants to work with us toward solutions. He stays in touch to seek advice and guidance.
Beto has spent enough time in Washington to know how it works but not so much as to be labeled an “insider.” He has successfully worked across the aisle to arrive at legislative answers to national problems.
Beto’s leadership after the El Paso tragedy was exemplary and informs us of his capacity to respond with both indignation and action at a time of moral outrage and national tragedy. His proximity to that tragedy also motivates him to dismiss the naysayers and move forward on gun safety.
I hope those who read this will take time to go to betoorourke.com to learn more about Beto’s positions on issues of concern to each of you. I hope you will then join me in my support of Beto O’Rourke as candidate for President of the United States.
Kate Miller
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.