To The Daily Sun,
In response to the letter by Thomas Bogan, I'm sorry, but I have to disagree with you about any one political party (Republicans or Democrats) backing slavery in the United States. All it took was for Abraham Lincoln to lead the charge against slavery as the Republican candidate for president, to turn all slave-owners and supporters of such to become Democrats. President Eisenhower didn’t help the Republican cause much with his support of school desegregation in many southern states and across the country in the early 1950s. It stayed like that in many southern states until President Johnson, a Democrat, and other supporters of civil and voting rights in 1965 to cause most southern Democrats to immediately become Republicans.
I hope the picture is becoming clearer here. It’s not the party, but the individual. Either you believe in human rights, liberty and justice for all or you don’t believe in the Constitution or the American way of life. Again, this is not a political party issue rather, it is about personal choice and I for one, believe the majority of people, support equitable treatment of ALL citizens.
Charlie St. Clair
Laconia
