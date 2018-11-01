To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in support of re-electing Charlie St. Clair as state representative. He is a lifetime resident of Laconia, giving him a better understanding of the needs of the area.
He recognizes the importance of keeping small businesses alive, along with the tourist industry.
He was instrumental in making Biketemberfest a huge success, diligently working behind the scenes with city and state officials.
Charlie is a hard worker who gets things done, and isn’t afraid to take on a new challenge.
Neal Boutin
Weirs Beach/Laconia
