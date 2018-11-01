To The Daily Sun,
I have been voting Republican for most of my life. That is, until I met Charlie St. Clair. Charles runs on the Democratic Party ticket, but he could just as easily run as a Republican. His views are truly middle of the road and he does not bow to the whims of the party leaders in order to “look good.”
I’ve heard the rap on Charles that he misses more roll calls than most. That may be true. I don’t know. And quite frankly, I don’t care. Unfortunately, Charlie has to do something that most of the other legislators don’t have to do, that is, he has to work for a living. Perhaps, if the General Court could return to the olden days when the Legislature met biannually instead of annually, we could inspire more people like Charles St. Clair to run, win, and represent the working person down in Concord.
Next Tuesday, Nov. 6, I will cast a vote For Charles St. Clair to represent me in the General Court for the next two years. I hope that the people of Laconia will consider a vote for Charles St. Clair as well.
Roland L. Maheu
Laconia
