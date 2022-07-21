Thank God for the Real Republicans.
The Real Republicans believe America is, and should forever be, a beautiful, prosperous, and peaceful country.
The Real Republicans have compassion for all Americans, including victims of rape and incest, and victims of mass shootings
The Real Republicans believe in freedom for all religions, not just for one extra-special religion.
The Real Republicans believe there are enough guns in America already.
They believe that American history should be taught honestly, with an emphasis on truth. That it is wrong to fly the Confederate flag. That America will peacefully become, and should become, the most diverse, equal, and inclusive nation on Earth.
The Real Republicans believe that the Jan. 6 Insurrection thugs who injured police officers, and those who incited the thugs, are not patriots, and should get long prison sentences.
The Real Republicans believe America should not be ruled by one supposedly “divinely-inspired” guy, who is just an ultra-rich, deranged, treasonous, name-calling, angry old racist Thug who demands unquestioning blind allegiance and condones violence in America.
The Real Republicans are real American patriots and heroes. They are horrified by incipient American fascism. Every day the Real Republicans say what most Americans are thinking and risk their lives and their family’s lives to challenge the Extremist Republicans. Our beautiful, prosperous, and peaceful country needs the Real Republicans more than ever before.
