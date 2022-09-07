New Hampshire voters need to show we deserve better leadership. We need to stop electing members of the NH Liberty Alliance who campaign on our license plate motto but want to change NH to suit their selfish ideologies. If we are fooled by all their talk of freedom and liberty, they will change NH from one of the most free and most beautiful states into one of the most backward and squalid. They are proud to lead by antagonism, lawsuits, chaos, guns and marijuana. They are proud that they can tear down things, like Gunstock and public education. They hate it when anyone (except the wealthy) benefits from infrastructure or from social security. They label all contrary viewpoints as Marxist or Communist.
Do we really believe that trying to legislate for the common good is a sign of communism? Do we really believe that most NH people are terrible people who worship Marxism? Do we really believe the only good laws are those that benefit the small number of people who want to live like cave dwellers? Do we really believe that a philosophy of “government” that might have worked thousands of years ago is the best way to structure a 21st-century society? Do we really want leaders who demand that we ignore the well-being of our fellow citizens, our infrastructure and our environment? Do we really believe that the only person that counts in NH is “me”?
The NH Liberty Alliance so far has appealed to voters who believe that NH is an awful place to live. The irony, it seems to me, is that if these folks are re-elected, a few people will be happy but NH as a state will plummet into the worst sinkhole mess we have ever seen.
