New Hampshire voters need to show we deserve better leadership. We need to stop electing members of the NH Liberty Alliance who campaign on our license plate motto but want to change NH to suit their selfish ideologies. If we are fooled by all their talk of freedom and liberty, they will change NH from one of the most free and most beautiful states into one of the most backward and squalid. They are proud to lead by antagonism, lawsuits, chaos, guns and marijuana. They are proud that they can tear down things, like Gunstock and public education. They hate it when anyone (except the wealthy) benefits from infrastructure or from social security. They label all contrary viewpoints as Marxist or Communist.

