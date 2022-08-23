Free Staters have every legal right to move here and tell us they are angry about New Hampshire. But it cuts both ways. We have every legal right to be angry about what Free Staters are doing to NH.
We didn’t have this much hostility in NH until the Free Staters won elections. Now we have it. Ask the people of Croydon, Keene, Grafton, and Laconia. It is obvious that the Free State brand is hostility. Sure, it’s legal to be hostile, but I wish they would try it out in Vermont or Maine and see how it goes over there, before forcing hostility on NH.
I believe Maine and Vermont folks have more of a cave-dwelling, “I’m in this only for myself” mentality than we have here in NH. They like combative, hostile, no-compromise politicians who detest the common good. They would be much more receptive than us to have their schools destroyed, Fish and Game dismantled, tourism decimated, the U.S. be mocked and seceded from, and lots more marijuana.
It has been said that societies don’t get the leaders they need, they get the leaders they deserve. In NH we are being fooled by the motto on our license plates. We think we must vote for Free Staters to be true to the motto, but in reality we are unintentionally jeopardizing the future of our beautiful, free-already state.
I believe James Petigru’s remark about South Carolina at the time of secession applies equally to NH. He said: “It is too small to be a republic, and too large to be an insane asylum.”
If we keep voting for Free Staters, we will one day wake up living in a foreign country, feeling like we are in a very large insane asylum.
