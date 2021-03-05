To The Daily Sun,
This is a letter of support for Lisa Merrill, the current representative to the Inter-Lakes School Board from Meredith.
I have worked with Lisa over the last two years on the School Board, as we are both elected members from our respective Towns. While Lisa is most concerned about providing a quality learning experience for the students within our community, she is always mindful of the cost and potential impact to the taxpayer. I ask the residents of Meredith to please continue to support Lisa in this role.
Charley Hanson
Center Harbor
