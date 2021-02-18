To The Daily Sun,
Our state is more divided than it has ever been and the current climate is the main cause of it. I think the one thing that could fix all of this is technology! Technology should be taken away from everyone, kids, adults, and even the elderly. No good comes from technology, give me an example of something good that came from technology? I don't understand why anytime I have to sign into a website that I have to prove that I am not a robot. I would like to think that website creators would already know that I am not a robot. Do you really think what will help prove that I am not a robot is choosing what a stop sign is or what pictures show a bus or a road? Don’t even get me started on the robot test where you have to type the letters or words! All of these tests that they put me through are absurd but what's even more absurd is when calling these companies they have robots answering my phone calls. ROBOTS! Why can’t I test them before calling to see if I get a robot? This type of technology is tearing our state apart. The preamble of the Constitution begins with “We the People.” Not robots but people. Let us keep the state together as people and not robots.
Charles Patel
Tilton
