The arrogance and hypocrisy of Demolitioncrats and their Communist apologists in the fake news media, our universities and Hollywood runs unchained and rampant in this post-election 2020 society. While faux president-elect, Beijing Biden, mumbles “ Unity”, his henchmen in Congress: AOC, The Squad, Boom-Boom Pelosi and Upchuck Shameless Schumer promote his faux narrative and agenda which will result in the eclipse of the United States and Western Civilization. Their agenda includes removal of “Basement Joe” from the Presidency ASAP, the Coronation of Kumala Harass as the 47th POTUS and policies that destroy the middle and working class:
• The green new deal: banning of fracking, which will cause $10.00 per gallon gas and collapse of our economy.
• Open borders and floods of illegal immigrants to steal jobs from American citizens and provide cheap labor for the Oligarchs of Wall Street.
• Kowtowing to China, Iran, Russia and the United Nations by removing tariffs on cheap and inferior products, eliminating forever “ Made in America” label.
• Providing Iran a path to a nuclear weapon to drop on Israel, as Iran has repeatedly threatened.
• Imposing unending personal and economic lockdowns during the Fauci Chinese flu.
This is the short list. There is a reason President Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize four times this year.
Pious platitudes of peace and piety preached in the letters to the editor in Pravda on Winnipesaukee accept no responsibility for the offensive, rancorous and violence-inducing comments of their compatriots on CNN/MSNBC, the vulgar comments of Hollywood despicables like Meathead, Robert DeNiro, Joy Behar, Kathy Griffin or Demolitioncrats like Ilhan Omar and Talib Rashid calling Trump rallies KKK events or Reverend Raphael Warnock, a supporter of Reverend Wright and Georgia Senate runoff candidate, calling police thugs and gangsters and saying white people must repent.
Upon the re-election of President Donald Trump by the Electoral College or the House of Representatives, I am afraid there will be an explosion of violence, looting, arson and physical assaults (characterized by our disgraceful media as peaceful protests) by ANTIFA and BLM, the brown shirts of the Demolitioncrat/Communist Party. I hope local authorities are prepared. They have been warned. Conservatives can only pray that after this orgy of violence and recriminations, enabled by the suspects named herein, that our country can again find societal norms and the rule of law that allows us to continue to be the greatest and most generous country on the face of the earth and, as a matter of fact, in the history of mankind under President Donald Trump.
Charles H. Bradley
Laconia
