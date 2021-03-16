To The Daily Sun,
I greatly appreciated David Shribman's recitation of presidential election history from John Quincy Adams to Beijing Basement Biden. The historical facts are both accurate and interesting. His political conclusions and predictions exude an arrogance and ignorance born of a hatred of President Trump and his 80 million deplorable followers who yearn to Make America Great Again. David's snideness obviously clouds his crystal ball.
Henry Kissinger, a Rockefeller acolyte and certainly not a Trump fan, has acknowledged the genius of Trump's " Abraham Accords" in the Middle East, not to mention Trump-led American world domination of energy, undermined by Beijing Basement Biden on his first day in office. Impossible to understand the blindness of some Americans to the amazing accomplishments of our 45th president. Then again stupidity is incurable, and envy and jealousy are among the seven deadly sins.
David's attempt to advise conservatives concerning future presidential politics is not only presumptuously condescending but laughable. I suggest he throw out his crystal ball, stick to recounting historical facts and take his own advice by going quietly into the night. Donald Trump is not!
Charles H. Bradley, III, J.D.
Laconia
