To The Daily Sun,
Abortion is murder. Abortion of helpless human beings is the greatest crime and holocaust of Western Civilization. This tragedy can never be undone. On top of all that, the abortion of hundreds of millions of babies was completely unnecessary because of the existence of multiple forms of birth control. So, in my moral opinion, while I admire the courage of Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas and, hopefully, the steadfastness of the " Three Amigos", the Dobbs draft does not apply the science of today. Unfortunately, the Alito draft allows any state to continue to murder "The Innocents" just as Herod did on the day Christ was born.
Even a person as evil as Hilary Clinton has acknowledged that an unborn baby is a "person" within the due process clause of the United States Constitution, which states, and I quote: "...nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."
I have always been a "plain language" kind of lawyer. Language does not get any plainer than that.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
