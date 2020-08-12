To The Daily Sun,
On Saturday, Donald Trump held a political master class. First, he pointed out the Demolitioncrat obstructionism. Second, he explained his four solutions to solve the Chinese "Wuhan" virus crisis. Finally, he showed the country how to deal with the rude “screaming mimes" of the Communist left. Let us take a look at the details.
A. Democratic Obstructionism
As if responding to the misleading editorial of Pappas and Hosmer published in Pravda on Winnipesaukee recently, the president told us some of the details in Melting Nancy Pelosi and Shameless Schumer’s 2,000-page Anti-Heroes Act. As usual, no one has read the entire bill, much less Hosmer or Pappas.
Here are a few of the Pelosi/Schumer give-a-ways:
1. Stimulus checks for illegal aliens costing United State citizens multi- billions of dollars.
2. $137 billion dollar boondoggle for extended home mortgage deductions benefiting mostly California (Pelosi) and New York (Schumer).
3. Federal taxpayer bailouts in the billions of dollars for mismanaged Demolitioncrat cities and states (NYC, Portland, Seattle, Chicago).
4. Numerous provisions to allow massive fraud in the presidential election: ban voter identification, force states to allow ballot harvesting, universal mail-in voting with no signature verification.
B. On the other hand, this is what President Trump’s executive orders will provide the American people:
1. Payroll tax relief resulting in immediate pay raises of 6 percent plus for those earning under $100,000.
2. Student loan relief: zero interest and no payments until end of year.
3. Funding for additional unemployment compensation benefits of $400 per week.
4. HUD and HHS have been ordered to provide rent relief and eviction protection for those affected by the Chinese Virus.
C. Screaming mimes from the White House press corp
A White House Press reporter refused to stop screaming ridiculous questions at President Trump. After answering her four times, he tried to acknowledge another reporter, but her rudeness continued. The president said, "Thank you!" and closed the press conference.
Finally, l have always supported the renovation of the Colonial Theatre. However, I oppose the mayor and City Council using Covid-19 relief money to replenish the city surplus, which was used for this project. I, personally, look forward to the mayor and City Council making the hard decisions to control city and school spending.
Charles H. Bradley III, J.D.
Laconia
