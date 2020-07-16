To The Daily Sun,
Where’s Charlie? We have a citizen’s legislature in New Hampshire that is made up of volunteers that sacrifice their time to serve their neighbors, and New Hampshire gets international acclaim for our dedication to including all in the legislative process.
With a citizen’s legislature, though, we still need our legislators to show up. Representative Charlie St. Clair has missed far too many key votes on behalf of Laconia and Belmont.
A quick overview of his voting record reveals:
— He missed a vote on repealing our crucial voter integrity laws (HB-105)
— He missed a vote weakening our voter laws (HB-106)
—He missed a vote on background checks for commercial firearms sales (HB-109)
— He missed a vote on a unsustainable state minimum wage (HB-186)
— He missed a vote banning a state income tax (CACR-12)
— He missed a vote banning plastic straws (HB-558)
— He missed a vote placing a 10-cent fee on plastic bags (HB-560)
These are important topics and important debates that Laconia and Belmont deserved to have their representative vote on, but unfortunately Rep. St. Clair wasn’t able to show up.
Even when we don’t look at the subject matter of the legislation, Rep. St. Clair has missed nearly 43 percent of the votes taken since he became a state representative in 2018.
Laconia and Belmont deserve a state representative who shows up for us, and we have the ability to elect that representative on Tuesday, November 3. That Representative isn’t Charlie St. Clair. VOTE REPUBLICAN, ESPECIALLY MIKE BORDES!
Charles H. Bradley III, J.D.
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.