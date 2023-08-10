A lightbulb (the kind banned by Mr. Bluster Biden) went off in my mind and the purpose of Bluster Biden’s Dystopian America became perfectly clear. Let’s put the pieces of the puzzle together:
1) The deliberate trashing of America’s energy superiority on day one of Bluster Biden’s illegitimate presidency.
2) The colossal and catastrophic collapse of the Biden/Milley withdrawal from Afghanistan, including surrendering Baghram Air Base to the Chinese Communist Party, our most strategically located air base in the world.
3) Sending Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy, to meet with the CCP and, after that consultation, Bluster Biden drained our Strategic Oil Reserve and sold a major portion of the Reserve to the CCP.
4) Kowtowing to Xi Shin Pinhead by sending Moe, Larry, and Curly (otherwise known as John Kerry, Janet Yellen and Anthony Blinken — The Three Stooges), to kiss Xi’s ring and his posterior and taking the CCP’s orders back to Biden, who has taken $10 million-plus from the CCP.
5) The catastrophic increases in the cost of food, gasoline and home heating oil.
6) Bluster Biden’s strategic announcement that our military is out of ammunition.
7) The destruction and incineration of our major cities, including Portland, Oregon, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and the out-of-control shoplifting in the billions of dollars that goes on without any consequences.
8) Allowing the Chinese spy balloon to travel across our country and the Chinese and Russian naval maneuvers in the Bering Strait in violation of our Alaskan boundaries.
There is more, but if one cannot put these puzzle pieces together, I cannot help. As I tell my children and grandchildren, you cannot cure stupid. Unfortunately, stupidity may cause the loss of our Democracy.
