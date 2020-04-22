To The Daily Sun,
The Clapper-Brennan International Plot and the “Crossfire-Hurricane” investigation have been exposed as baseless by Attorney General Barr. A plot to politically assassinate Donald Trump, headed by Obama, Biden and Hillary, with Brennan, Clapper and Comey and supervised by two adulterous lovebirds (Strozck & Page), was the first symptom, including unmasking private citizens by Susan Rice (Obama’s National Security Advisor) and the extraordinary efforts of Saint McCain and Blessed Harry Reid to engage the FBI to promote the Golden Shower Dossier (Christopher Steele’s fairytale written and paid for by Horrible Hillary). Our federal court system exposed itself as stupendously stupid, if not a co-conspirator, in issuing FISA warrants based on bogus facts.
The second symptom commenced when Jeff “the Judas” Sessions, a former federal judge and U.S. Senator, recused himself, unnecessarily, from supervision of the outrageous investigation provoked by the Golden Shower Dossier. Rod Rosenstein (Deputy Attorney General) attempted to get Bob “The Senile One” Mueller appointed director of the FBI. When that failed, a day after his interview with the President, Rosenstein appointed him special persecutor. Mueller knew the Golden Shower Dossier was a fairytale. Nevertheless, he hired unethical persecutors, headed by Andrew Weismann, to crucify President Trump. After spending $50 million dollars, issuing hundreds of subpoenas, taking hundreds of depositions, and violating the civil rights of General Flynn, Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos, only for “Mulehead” to say: “NO CASE!” Cowardly Republican senators have yet to question any of “Senile One’s” persecutors, despite endless “hot air” blown by Senator Lindsey Graham.
The third symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome is the faux impeachment, breathlessly reported ad nauseam by the vampire media mob and conducted by “Pencilneck” Schift and “Boom Boom” Pelosi, resulting again in “NO CASE!” Another $50 million thrown away to get Trump!
The fourth symptom is a “Flu d’état”, caused by the Chinese Community Party and Tedros, head of W.H.O, a Marxist revolutionary. Dr. Doom and Gloom Fauci, in 2009, said you cannot close the country because of flu. He has used flawed computer models, starting with 1.2 million deaths, to scare the country into a shutdown. Now he denies the efficacy of serological testing. What an evil man! Then the vampire mass media jumped on the bandwagon to scare America and destroy our economy. In reality, there were far more hospitalizations in 2019 (800,000) for the flu and there were between 30,000 to 60,000 deaths every year. Dr. Doom and Gloom and the vampires never point that out because it exposes the pandemic as a pandemonium to get President Trump with a “Flu d’etat.” When the president mentions hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment, Dr. “Death” and the vampire press immediately ridicule him. Trump was right again.
Let me look into my crystal ball. President Trump will get America back to work. He will win re-election in an Electoral College landslide and be known as the “Greatest American Comeback Kid”! Give’em hell, Mr. President.
Charles H. Bradleh III, J.D.
Laconia
