To The Daily Sun,
For those of us who are not knuckleheaded ostriches, we now have the transcripts and facts to indict Obama and all his henchmen. President Trump names it “Obamagate.” Just because the leftist looneytunes call it a conspiracy, doesn’t mean it isn’t true.
We know Lisa Page texted her adulterous lover, Stroczk, that “POTUS” (Obama) wants to know everything. The international effort by the CIA to sabotage the campaign and election of Trump failed despite cooperation of the vampire media: a total dirty fairytale. Congressman Nunez was castigated for reporting truth, proving the only thing worse than being wrong is being right. On January 4, 2017, the FBI ordered the closing of Crossfire Hurricane (investigation of Flynn and others) because no evidence existed of a Trump-Russian conspiracy. Despite the crucifixion of Trump and his supporters, Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Rice, Lynch testified under oath they possessed no evidence of a Trump-Russian collusion. THE FIRST HOAX FAILED!
On January 5, 2017 Obama held a pow-wow in the Oval Office and announced to his conspirators “we have a transcript of a phone call between General Flynn and the Russian Ambassador Kislyak,” while Flynn was in the Dominican Republic on vacation: THE NEW HOAX. Obama had expelled Soviet diplomats from the U.S. because of Russian election interference. On the same day, Christopher Steele of “Golden Shower” and Fusion GPS infamy, deletes all emails.
The expulsion seemed odd. In retrospect we know that Obama expelled the Russians to prompt a phone call from Kislyak to Flynn: the reason for the January 5 pow-wow. Sally Yates and Comey conferred privately with Obama because they were remaining in the Trump administration. After that meeting, Comey sent two FBI agents (Strozch and Joe Bianco) to the White House to interview Flynn. Andrew McCabe, Deputy Attorney General, advised Flynn he didn’t need an attorney, in direct violation of the law and FBI protocol. A 302, an FBI agent’s notes of the interview, was written that same day and stated Fynn was truthful. It has mysteriously disappeared. Amended 302’s claimed otherwise. THE PERJURY TRAP WAS SET!
Meanwhile in the Attorney General’s office, Rod “the Rat” Rosenstein gets Jeff “Judas” Sessions to disqualify himself; appoints Mueller special persecutor and, in a recently released scope letter, tells Mueller the criminal is Trump, find a crime! Mueller and his henchmen spend $50 million for a three-year investigation and FIND NO CRIME! This hoax was hatched in the Oval Office on January 5, 2017.
Then the Demolitioncrats spent another $30 million on a faux impeachment. The traitorous conspirators testified UNDER OATH IN SECRET they had no evidence of Trump colluding with Russia. Simultaneously, the vampire media and the Demolitioncrats continued to scream to anyone who would listen there was evidence of Russian collusion and Flynn broke the law. It was all baloney and $100 million of our money was thrown away. This slanderous defamation was cheered on by Shaheen, Hassan, Pappas and Kuster.
Why would anybody in their right mind vote for a Demolitioncrat?
Charles H. Bradley, III, J.D.
Laconia
