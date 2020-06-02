To The Daily Sun,
All fair-minded lawyers know that sources are important. In this letter and my next, I plan to give some of the sources I’ve used for my letters. At the moment there are many complicated issues confronting us: Obamagate, China, Islam, Covid-19, censorship by the tech giants. I will address China, Islam and censorship by the tech giants in my next letter.
1. Obamagate:
a. “Above the Law: The Inside Story of How the Justice Department Tried to Subvert President Trump, by Matthew Whitaker, who was Jeff Sessions’ Chief of Staff and succeeded him as Attorney General.
b. “Revolution: Trump, Washington and 'We the People'” by K.T. McFarland, Deputy National Security advisor, who served with Michael Flynn.
c. “The Plot Against the President” by Lee Smith chronicles the heroics of Congressman Devon Nunez in exposing Obamagate.
d. “Secret Empires, How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends” by Peter Schweizer, an investigative journalist extraordinaire.
e. Anything written and his daily podcasts by Dan Bongino (a former Secret Service agent) who is America’s original and pre-eminent authority on Obamagate.
f. Anything written by or interviews of Sidney Powell, General Flynn’s amazing lawyer and John Solomon and Sara Carter, the Woodward & Berstein of our time.
2. Covid-19
a. American Journal of Epidemiology, published May 27, 2020 by Dr. Harvey A. Risch, Department of Chronic Disease Epidemiology, Yale School of Public Health, states: “These medications (hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin) need to be widely available and promoted immediately for physicians to prescribe”. I guess Dr. Doom and Gloom Fauci should talk to Dr. Risch instead of the Cuomos. As for polls, was it P.T. Barnum who said, “there’s a fool born every minute?”
b. Dr. Deborah Birz: “I cannot believe anything the CDC says.” “The mortality statistics are overstated by 25 percent.”
In my humble opinion, along with hundreds of other medical doctors, the mortality rate will be about the same as the seasonal flu.
c. Masks are social control: Rush Limbaugh. Follow the misadventures of Dr. Death on the news. His “expert” opinion changes every day. What do you expect from someone who went from 2.1 million deaths to 100,000 and is helping them cook the books to reach the lower number.
d. W.H.O. now says masks are dangerous for healthy people.
e. Although I have not read it and do not enforce it, I was astounded that ”Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science” by Judy Mikovits, PhD and Kent Heckenlively, J.D. is number three on the nonfiction best seller list of the Concord Monitor (Pravda on the Merrimack) with a forward by RFK, Jr.
These sources are all free or available through your local library.
STAND UP OR GET SHUT UP!
Charles H. Bradley III, J.D.
Laconia
