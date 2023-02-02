The Wall Street Journal has an editorial that may, if that is possible, wake Americans up. Amazingly, the title is “The US Consumer is Freaking Out." Here is a brief summary of the major points that WSJ editorial board makes about the coming catastrophic calamity known as the Demolitioncrat Biden economy:
1) The U.S. auto industry posted its worse sales year in more than a decade.
2) Existing home sales fell to their lowest level since 2014 as mortgages declined because the $32 trillion national debt requires the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates to stem Bidenflation.
3) Spending on services, including rent, haircuts and the bulk of everyday bills was flat in December.
4) Retail purchases have fallen noticeably in three of the past four months.
5) The WSJ editorial concludes with a quote from Nationwide chief economist Katy Bostjancic: “The last bastion of strength is the labor market, but I do not think it can withstand all the other forces.” Mass layoffs are beginning.
In addition, Mark Spitznagel, a famous hedge fund manager, sees a financial “mega-tinderbox timebomb” on the horizon. Finally, according to Steve Cortes, an esteemed economist and former Trump adviser, a tsunami of 2 million U.S. households have had their electric or gas power shut off in 2022.
Welcome to the Wonder World of Demolitioncrats and Joeflation Biden.
