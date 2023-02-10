I understand China opened an international weather station that will have weather reports from all world continents on the hour, every hour, every day. To date, Xi Jinping's balloon flights include Latin America, Canada and the U.S.
What could possibly go wrong? Let me count the ways:
1. Fake weather reports could ground international air transportation. Wait a minute, U.S. commercial transportation has been seriously interrupted due to "bad weather" recently a number of times. In order to avoid fake CCP weather reports, please tune in to the 100% accurate, free weatherpersons: Mr. and Mrs. Windowpane.
2. Of course, in the unlikely event that Xi’s CCP is prevaricating about the Xi and Biden weather balloons, there may be diabolically sinister motives behind the Xi and Biden balloons. What do you think?
3. The CCP are simply surveying the farmland Xi’s CCP and Bill Gates have bought in the U.S. Reportedly, Xi’s balloon strategy quells the COVID riots in China by showing the Chinese people how successful Xi has been in his peaceful quest to internationalize America. It is merely coincidental that Xi and Biden’s Chinese balloon floated over every ICBM site in the Western United States and the base that launches B-52 bombers.
4. The CCP may be assessing our military preparedness prior to invading Taiwan.
Bonehead Bejing Biden’s catastrophic economic policies are only exceeded by his hairbrained capitulation to our sworn enemies. When POTUS is a traitor, everything that can go wrong goes wrong. Xi and Biden are not the Bobbsey Twins, as the mainstream media thinks. They are the reincarnation of Josef Stalin and Neville Chamberlin. We all know how that ended. So that is what can possibly go wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.