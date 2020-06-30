To The Daily Sun,
The irony of The Daily Sun editorial concerning the transparency of law enforcement in Laconia and New Hampshire leaves even me speechless. This is the best example I have ever seen of the pot calling the kettle black.
Let's take a look:
1. Your newspaper, and for that matter, the entire numb and dumb mainstream media in this country (NBC, MSNBC, DISNEY, ESPN, CBS, ABC, NYT (Pravda on the Hudson) WAPO (Pravda on the Potomac) rely on ANONYMOUS sources: rumor, innuendo and defamatory sources. The entire Russia hoax and Ukrainian hoax is and was based on ANONYMOUS sources. The list of fake anonymous sources is limitless.
2. 90 percent of the "news" in Pravda on Winnipesaukee (which seems to be 90 percent ads so, at least, only 10 percent is news) is based on third- and fourth-hand hearsay, with no independent verification by your newspaper (think Associated Press and Granite State News Collaborative), whose motto is: "Seeking the truth and printing it!" What a joke!
3. While I could, and someone should, write a book about journalistic hypocrisy and intentional defamation (think the Washington, D.C. [Covington] kid v. Fake Indians), I will conclude with your absolutely insane and ridiculous suggestion that "Black Lives Matter," a terroristic and communist organization, be included in the commission. Whether you know it or not, Black Lives are the last lives that matter to "Black Lives Matter." This Soros-financed terrorist group is dedicated to creating chaos in our society, the overthrow of the lawful government of the United States and the destruction of Western Civilization. Ask Candace Owens, Burgess Owens, Michelle Malkin and Thomas Sowell. Apparently, John Sununu is as clueless as Pravda on Winnipesaukee time-and-time again.
People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. I support more transparency and diverse opinions in our media and not the usual recycled articles generated from a few socialist outlets. I personally will not hold my breath for any change, however. What we see from the Demolitioncrats and the vampire media is more and more censorship of differing opinions and the condoning of violence in our major cities. It is also disappointing there is almost complete silence from Republicans. President Trump is fighting a one-man battle to preserve our country and needs our help. STAND UP OR GET SHUT UP!
Charles H. Bradley III, J.D.
Laconia
