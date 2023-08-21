The recent “White Substance Mystery” at our White House has been solved. Having reviewed his Sherlock Holmes’ cases and Inspector Clouseau’s investigative practices, Columbo, having been hired by Jill Biden, finally solved the crime of unlawful possession of the white substance.
Jill informed Columbo that the FBI and the CIA were clueless concerning the identity of the perpetrator. Columbo, understanding the importance of circumstantial evidence, knew that thousands of tourists entered our White House every day. Columbo reasoned either that explained why white powder was reportedly found in four different locations or indicated a degree of incompetence by the FBI and Secret Service, which Columbo believed incredible.
Columbo also knew from a Secret Service confidential source that the Bidens' son, Hunter, was a cocaine addict, videotaped himself romping with the fairer sex while on cocaine, left firearms in a public place and forgot the incriminating Hunter Biden videotape at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware. Columbo also had inside information that the FBI has technology to extract fingerprints from plastic but had inexplicably lost the plastic bag.
Despite this overwhelming circumstantial evidence, which has convicted and imprisoned many for serious felonies, Columbo could not bring himself to believe or conclude that the DOJ, FBI, or Secret Service had become so corrupt as to allow a president and his son to defile the White House. Therefore, Columbo decided to advise Jill the white powder must have been from tourists eating white powdered-coated donuts from the donut shop in Lafayette Square.
Unfortunately, even with direct evidence, our top federal criminal investigation services look the other way when it comes to protecting the Obama Biden catastrophe. I guess if they can fool Columbo, they think they can fool all of us.
