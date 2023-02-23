Columnist Jeff Robbins’ latest column in The Sun dishes out “so-called” heat regarding the Dominion voting machines and Fox News. His column is baloney. Robbins is wagging the dog. There are two truths I know about this so-called journalist:
Robbins cannot hold a candle to the genius and career of Rudy Giuliani. Rudy prosecuted, convicted and jailed the Mafioso dons and Wall Street titans who rigged the stock market against us (Watch "The Wolves of Wall Street"), not to mention Rudy’s amazing and unparalleled accomplishments as mayor to clean up New York City before and after the tragedy of 9/11.
NYC was a dangerous place to visit. My family often visited NYC. I remember one night in the early '70, my four brothers and I formed a combat formation to protect our parents as we walked through Times Square and Broadway. That area was littered with porn shops, ladies of the night and assorted unsavory characters.
Rudy cleaned up the NYC, brought order and safety back to Times Square, and made it an exciting place to visit. Unfortunately, the current demolition rat mayor has returned it to a war zone.
For a while, I was in email contact with Robbins regarding his trivialization of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s inability to define a “woman” during her SCOTUS confirmation. Initially he told me to “keep the emails coming,” which I did. When the Paul Pelosi cover-up occurred, he asked me to stop. Apparently, Robbins can dish it out, but surely can’t take it.
Finally, Robbins conveniently failed to report in his editorial that Fox News has filed a multimillion-dollar counterclaim against Dominion. A Dominion whistleblower revealed the Dominion hierarchy knew the voting machine software was riddled with computer bugs. I invite Robbins to a debate on this subject anytime, anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.