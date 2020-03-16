To The Daily Sun,
Let me be completely clear! I could care less about your sexual preferences or antics. I am a child of the sixties. Have fun! Have at it!
The issue I am concerned about is abusing children with the concept of transgenderism and gender fluidity. Here is why:
— "As part of a transgender instruction in Rocklin, California, a male kindergartener was reintroduced to classmates as a girl.
— A first grader at the school was sent to the principal's office after she called the student by his given name on the playground — apparently unaware that the five year old had changed gender."
— According to David Horowitz (www.horowitzfreedomcenter.org) this horror story is not an exception to the rule but rather frequent, if not everyday, occurrence in our public schools. By the way, David is a radical child of the sixties.
In a recent article in the WSJ, noted biologists Colin M. Wright and Emma N. Hilton reveal, "In humans, reproductive anatomy is unambiguously male or female at birth more than 99.98 percent of the time... no third type of sex cell exist in humans and, therefore, there is no sex spectrum or additional sex spectrum or additional sexes beyond male and female. Sex is binary."The concept of changing one's sex is nonsense, as sex is determined by unalterable chromosomes, according to researcher Jane Robbins in the publication Public Discourse.
Transgenderism and gender fluidity is a Frankensteinish experiment on our young children. Civil rights, diversity and acceptance are a subterfuge of the atheist and leftist to persuade parents of pre-puberty children that transgenderism and gender fluidity are normal and acceptable when exactly the opposite is true. That this monstrous concept is being perpetrated on our children and grandchildren in our elementary schools across our nation is child abuse, plain and simple. The American College of Pediatricians agrees with me. Thank goodness Tucker Carlson and Michele Maulkin are beginning to speak out on this issue.
Isn't it about time we stood up for the defenseless in our society: our children and grandchildren.
Charles H. Bradley
Laconia
