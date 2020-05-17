To The Daily Sun,
In response to Thomas Ryder’s excellent and observant letter to The Daily Sun (May 12), regarding charges Belmont town officials used taxpayer money to promote their $3.5-million police building project: not only did reporter Rick Green omit a copy of the promotional mailer Belmont officials had distributed at taxpayer expense so that readers could form their own opinion of its propriety, but reporter Green was also in possession of minutes of the Belmont Board of Selectmen — Ruth Mooney, Jon Pike and Sonny Patten — January 9, 2020, where they discussed spending more than $2,000 of taxpayer money to print and mail materials to Belmont voters for the purpose of “marketing the proposed police building project.”
Green was also in possession of communications, prior to that meeting, from Town Administrator Jeanne Beaudin, referring to the police personnel involved as “the ‘marketing team’ for the new PD.” The Oxford Dictionary defines marketing as “[t]he action or business of promoting and selling products or services.” NH RSA §§659:44, 44-a define, as the criminal offense of “electioneering,” acting “in any way specifically designed to influence the vote of a voter on any question or office.” Clearly, actions of Belmont officials and town personnel were “designed to influence” the vote on the Article #2. Belmont voters may wish to see these minutes in order to form their own opinion about the propriety of the town’s actions. Why did reporter Green omit this information?
In addition, reporter Green was in possession of a February 29, 2020 email by Belmont Police Chief Mark Lewandoski in which he, utilizing his official capacity, communicating through his official channels, directed his officers to assist in the placement of promotional signs supporting the police building proposal, ostensibly in their official capacity, at taxpayer expense. Further, reporter Green knew, but omitted, the fact that the signs illegally placed by Chief Lewandoski were actually purchased and supplied by his wife, Belmont Town General Assistance Director Donna Cilley.
Reporter Green not only excluded this information, he did not even mention its existence. Did Green not intend for readers to form their own opinions? Did he, instead, intend to influence them with his own? Who or what is Rick Green and The Daily Sun protecting or hiding? Don’t Belmont voters deserve to know how they are being influenced to vote, especially when it is being done with their own money? Don’t Belmont voters deserve to know when the police chief, employed to enforce the law, is engaged in a conspiracy with other public employees to violate the law in order to coerce voters to support a multi-million building dollar project?
A letter to reporter Rick Green and Publisher Adam Hirshan inquiring about these glaring omissions went unanswered.
When government officials or public employees, serving in the public trust, misuse public funds to influence the votes of those whom they serve, they violate that trust and should be held accountable to the same extent as you or I would be.
Charles Gravenhorst
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.