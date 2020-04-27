To The Daily Sun,
In a previous letter, several of us pointed out the empirical evidence supporting the reopening of the N.H. economy, sooner rather than later. As facts accumulate, the obviousness of the need to reopen becomes clear.
A recent study reported by CBS News out of New York State, clearly the most impacted by the virus state in the nation, shows approximately 14 percent of New Yorkers have likely been infected based upon a sampling of three thousand persons visiting box stores and supermarkets. Supermarkets are the highest foot trafficked businesses visited by the general public who interact with other shoppers and interface with employees, especially checkout personnel. Since the viral outbreak, supermarket visits have increased by 40 percent. This study was reported by CBS News and commented upon in Governor Cuomo’s daily presser on April 23.
What the governor did not discuss was some conclusions that logic and common sense impel. Firstly, New York has not seen a statistically different infection rate in supermarket store personnel, despite the obvious increased opportunity for exposure given the high public interface. Why is that important? Because, if the highest trafficked business in the country has no statistically different infection rate given repeated opportunity for exposure, then why are less trafficked businesses closed?
Americans have proven adept at sanitation associated with minimizing opportunity for viral infection. We social distances, clean cart handles, sanitize hands and surfaces repeatedly, etc. Many citizens are wearing protective masks in public. Given these prophylactic realities, why aren’t a lot more businesses open?
We reemphasize several previous points; the virus kills the elderly, immune challenged, and obese. People in those demographic groups must isolate and be protected from infection. An executive order targeted towards the vulnerable and requiring special rules to protect elderly housing and nursing facilities, for instance, could be tailored by Governor Sununu, along with abundant warnings about self and public protection measures. The governor could then open up our least infected counties, and as the curve flattens, in keeping with Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Birx phased recommendation, open up more areas to full business operation. This could be done starting now.
Charlie Gallagher, Gilford
Charles Bradley, Laconia
Marc Abear, Meredith
