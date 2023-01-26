To The Daily Sun,

Since the Dobbs decision began the restoration of federalism by holding each state shall decide its right-to-life (abortion) policy, the most important social issue confronting our society is the aggressive promotion of transgenderism to children by so many in the media, educational and medical establishments and the unwillingness of our elected public officials to speak out against this diabolical perversion of our children.

