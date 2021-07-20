To The Daily Sun,
Everyone has heard of the Cold War.
We now have a Cold Civil War in the U.S. The National Education Association has declared that critical race theory must be taught in all 50 states and 14,000 school districts. I am hoping and praying The Daily Sun reports that, and it reaches the ears of those in Laconia who are behaving like ”The Three Blind Mice.”
There is a rumor that President Donald Trump and former speaker Newt Gingrich are drafting a compact for American renewal. Here are some common sense principles for the compact to save the greatest and most generous country on the face of the earth and in the history of mankind:
1.) Reintroduce classic education into our elementary and high schools, known as the ABCs — reading, English, math and American history — and eliminate the indoctrination and brainwashing of young minds with critical race theory and transgenderism.
2.) Return and promote free speech at universities and defund any university that promotes critical race theory and/or accepts money from the Communist Chinese Party or its political affiliates.
3.) Safe, secure and rule of law at all of our borders. Allow ICE and our border agents to enforce our immigration laws. Legal immigration only!
4.) Make American manufacturing great again! Return manufacturing back to America and create thousands of new jobs.
5.) Require voter identification at every election in all 50 states. Simply put, identification is what makes your vote count.
My dad, who was a combat engineer in World War II, went in on D-Day, fought at the Battle of the Bulge, built the bridges and disarmed the mines that allowed the infantry and tanks to roll across Europe and fought every day until V-E Day, told me, "America, love it or leave it."
I extend that invitation to all America haters. If I were rich, I would gladly pay your way to China, Iran, Russia or Cuba as long as you promise to never come back.
Charles H. Bradley III, J.D.
Laconia
(1) comment
We should be just as passionate about exposing systemic racism as we are about condemning slavery, Jim Crow laws, and the Holocaust. Critical Race Theory has always been taught mostly in graduate level classes. Right wing hysteria has backfired and now the public wants to know what CRT is all about. You righties only have your own hysterics to blame if CRT ends up in high schools.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.