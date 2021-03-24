To The Daily Sun,
Have you seen that 17 Republicans voted to confirm racial conspiracy theorist Marcia Fudge as Housing and Urban Development Secretary and 20 voted to confirm Merrick Garland as Biden's attorney general, who promises a reign of terror against Trump supporters and the MAGA agenda. I cannot wait to see how many Ratpublicans vote to confirm Xavier Becerra, a leftist looney toon lawyer, as Health and Human Services Secretary. He is not a medical doctor and has no experience in health care except to bring a lawsuit to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to pay for abortions! Probably, the worst, is Vanita Gupta for associate attorney general, who is an extreme leftist and has demonstrated an intolerance for and hostility to anyone who disagrees with her radical leftist agenda, including abortions performed up till the moment of birth, according to Sen. Ted Cruz. Just when I thought it could not get any worse, the Senate with Republican votes confirmed a leftist looney toon American, Deb Haaland, who swears by AOC’s Green New Deal, as Interior Secretary. We might as well have surrendered the west to Crazy Horse and Cochise. Beijing “ The Puppet” Biden’s entire cabinet consist of a cast of Charlatans and Communists, who are already in the process of betraying our country. Then we have 10 Ratpublican representatives who vote to impeach Trump for a fairy-tale insurrection, actually sponsored by ANTIFA and BLM and seven Senators who vote to convict. We have a governor and executive council, all Republicans, who appointed at best an idiot or at worst a crook as Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
More than 75 million people voted for Trump in November. I wear the MAGA hat almost everyday, and the young and old come up to me and express their support for President Trump. His position is to get with the MAGA agenda or find another party. I could not agree more. He is vetting candidates that support the MAGA agenda and by definition are conservative. Trump selflessly works for the little guy. The Republican Party has a cancer and, hopefully, it can be successfully removed. Belknap County Republican Committee and the State Republican Party need to get on the Trump train, or New Hampshire will lose the first in the nation primary.
Charles H. Bradley, III J.D.
Laconia
