We old folks must remember the wonderful children's show known as the "Howdy Doody Show." It was classical comedic children's entertainment. I had not thought about it for years until the State of the Union on Feb. 7. Here's why.
The arrival of the peanut gallery is always delightfully amusing. The elected senators and representatives behave as spoiled children. They jockey for position as though that proves how powerful they are, rather than how juvenile. They quarrel with each other. I thought Mitt Romney's assault on George Santos was a classic example of the pot calling the kettle black.
Then Buffalo Bob announces the star of the show: ladies and gentlemen, Phineas T. Bluster, aka Beijing Joe Biden. Bluster Biden proceeds down the aisle greeting the squealing, juvenile peanut gallery and ascends to the podium to be greeted by Clarabell Kamala. Remember these are puppets and clowns and someone is pulling their strings: Soros, Obama and Rice. Even Howdy Doody appears. His name is John Kirby, another White House apologist.
Bluster Biden proceeds right to his work. Putting a finger aside of his nose, Bluster mumbles and flub-a-dubs his lies while ignoring the truth:
1) The Chinese brazenly fly spy balloons across the U.S. and over military installations.
2) 5 million illegal aliens have invaded the U.S. since Mr. Bluster and his puppet masters were inaugurated.
3) Fentanyl, made in China and shipped across Mexico, has murdered thousands of our children and young adults.
4) Inflation skyrocketed. Think the price of eggs and gas.
5) Bluster weaponized the Taliban and gave China Bagram Air Base intact.
I yearn for times of yore when "HDS" was fun entertainment for us kids, rather than parody of delusional politicians that have brought us to the eve of destruction.
Charles Bradley III
Laconia
