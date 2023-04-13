After the idiotic gas release on East Palestine, the governors of Michigan and Pennsylvania bragged they made the decision to blow up the Northern-Southern Railroad car until the political backlash became more poisonous than the deadly chemical cloud.
Then the Northern-Southern CEO slinks into town, speaks privately to an unknown audience, which certainly did not include the severely threatened and injured residents of East Palestine, and sneaks out of town as secretly as he arrived.
One Clue player picks up a clue that reveals Bumbles Biden is in Ukraine, probably collecting his 10% of the $150 billion donated to his fellow grifter buddy, Zelensky. A second Clue card reveals that the EPA director is busy planning a junket to Africa with his hard rock buddies to a climate change conference and a magical mystery tour. So, clearly Bumbles and Mr. EPA were otherwise occupied and unavailable to make this idiotic decision even though federal law requires Bumbles and Mr. EPA to make the decision.
After passing the buck from Feb. 3 to 21, these outstanding public servants announce that the case has been solved. The culprit is the fire chief of Palestine. The Clue players are now totally confused, confounded and bewildered.
Bumbles Biden still has not visited East Palestine, but Bumbles made a trip to the West Coast to collect pop's share of the Billion Dollar Bank Bailout. Apparently, he is also going to Northern Ireland to visit the Titanic Museum.
