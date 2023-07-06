To The Daily Sun,

Kate Smith is known as the "First Lady of Radio." She made America proud when she introduced and took America by storm with "God Bless America," a song written by Irving Berlin. According to Berlin, he wrote it "as an expression of gratitude for what this country has done for its citizens, of what home really means." Kate sang this song for the New York Yankees at almost every Yankee home game for many years until the woke mob made Kate one of its first victims. Forgetting the over 2,000-year-old admonishment of Jesus Christ, "Let he who is without sin cast the first stone," the mighty Yankees cowered to the political malarkey of "wokeism," canceled her singing "God Bless America," and may have made her statue the first removed in the woke hysteria that threatens the ruination of the greatest society in the history of mankind.

