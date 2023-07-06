Kate Smith is known as the "First Lady of Radio." She made America proud when she introduced and took America by storm with "God Bless America," a song written by Irving Berlin. According to Berlin, he wrote it "as an expression of gratitude for what this country has done for its citizens, of what home really means." Kate sang this song for the New York Yankees at almost every Yankee home game for many years until the woke mob made Kate one of its first victims. Forgetting the over 2,000-year-old admonishment of Jesus Christ, "Let he who is without sin cast the first stone," the mighty Yankees cowered to the political malarkey of "wokeism," canceled her singing "God Bless America," and may have made her statue the first removed in the woke hysteria that threatens the ruination of the greatest society in the history of mankind.
The time has come this Fourth of July to resurrect Kate Smith’s "God Bless America" by storming the radio waves with this song because it has become clear to anyone who cares to open their eyes that the woke mob was coming not for Kate Smith but for God and America. Her song teaches our children the glories of American history.
The woke sickness has so infected the D.C. swamp that the Capitol Police, who lured innocent Americans into the Capitol on Jan. 6, shut up and shut down patriotic American school students when these children were singing patriotic American songs under the Capitol Dome. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, please let these beautiful American children "come unto us" on this Fourth of July with their beautiful, patriotic songs under our Capitol Dome.
May "God Bless America," those lovely children, Irving Berlin, and Kate Smith.
