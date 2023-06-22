Rachel Marsden’s recent editorial on the destruction of the Western world struck a similar chord as my recent letter on the eve of destruction of Western civilization and the USA.
Those who foresee the collapse of our society have an obligation to propose solutions that will prevent the eve of destruction. Here are some simple solutions:
1. Restore the traditional family unit, family values as a society goal. This would eliminate the secret sexualization of minor children.
2. Reintroduce the importance of reading, math and the ABCs into private and public schools. This simple step would eliminate using CRT, DEI and SEL to brainwash our children while they are in school.
3. “Drill, baby, drill.” Biden turned off our oil and gas production on his first day in office. This perfidy resulted in skyrocketing inflation for food and energy. The true Biden catastrophe is not reflected in the published inflation rate because food and energy are not included in the official government statistics. Restoration of our energy preeminence will also result in the preservation of the U.S. reserve currency status.
4. “Build the wall.” Tens of millions of illegal aliens have invaded the USA since Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and the Demolitioncrats have opened our border to this historic flood. Our border patrol agents have become babysitters for criminals, murderers and future Demolitioncrat votes.
5. Criminalize gender transition surgery for any individual under the age of 21.
Ms. Marsden and I agree that we desperately need and severely lack elected leaders who understand the importance of implementation of sane social policies. I wonder who that could be? I think his last name starts with a T.
By the way, I love the Marsden Canadian perspective.
Finally, let's remember we are not electing a Sunday school teacher.
Log In
