All ages have played the great game of Clue. Our grandchildren benefit from the lessons in Holmesian deduction and intuition. Unfortunately, diabolically intentioned elected federal officials have used the same strategy as members of the deep state to ferret out the smallest fish to fry with the fickle finger of blame. I learned this lesson as a young Laconia city councilman. Highly paid bureaucrats will finger the lowest person on the totem pole as responsible for an indiscretion.
In the headlines today, human nature continues its march backwards. On Feb. 3, 2013, a Norfolk-Southern train derails in East Palestine, Ohio. Mush-for-Brains makes an idiotic decision to release highly poisonous and explosive chemicals into the atmosphere over Palestine, Ohio. Astoundingly, Mush-for-Brains either overlooks or does not care it has released poisonous chemicals that will not only destroy East Palestine but will infiltrate our rivers, water systems and the air we breathe wherever the wind may blow.
And so, the game of Clue begins. Who are the suspects who unleashed Chernobyl 2 on U.S.? Let’s name the suspects from most likely to least likely, based on common sense:
Bumbles Biden, the EPA director, the CEO of Norfolk-Southern, the governor of Pennsylvania and/or Michigan or the East Palestine fire chief. In the first roll of the dice, Michigan’s governor, Mr. Milqetoast, took the podium, sort of admitted he made the decision and advised "just drink bottled water." Next roll of the dice, the governor of Pennsylvania thought he may have made the decision. It is becoming difficult to use the Holmesian deduction method as there are now two semi-confessions. However, as the Palestine debacle deteriorates, both governors regret and recant their confessions. After all, they are politicians. The rest of the story soon.
