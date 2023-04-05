To The Daily Sun,

All ages have played the great game of Clue. Our grandchildren benefit from the lessons in Holmesian deduction and intuition. Unfortunately, diabolically intentioned elected federal officials have used the same strategy as members of the deep state to ferret out the smallest fish to fry with the fickle finger of blame. I learned this lesson as a young Laconia city councilman. Highly paid bureaucrats will finger the lowest person on the totem pole as responsible for an indiscretion.

