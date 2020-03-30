To The Daily Sun,
I was puzzled why Nancy “Cruella deVil” Pelosi (formerly known as “Boom Boom” Pelosi) tried to jiu jitsu Planned Parenthood abortion money into the coronavirus relief bill. It finally dawned on me that the “Abortion Queen’s” crystal ball had shown her the future. “Cruella” realized that the one item disappearing from the store shelves (at least drugstores) faster than toilet paper during the corona pandemonium is condoms. She astutely calculated that “social distancing” was going to lead to less space between some people.
Recalling the “night the lights went out in NYC” in her shrill voice she screamed, “Oh no!, a corona baby boom”. Nancy knew that our society could not afford a corona generation, since we are now $27 trillion in debt. So she hopped on her private-use “military” (taxpayer funded) stealth jet (God forbid she used her or her husband’s multi-million dollar fortunes accumulated while she was in public office) and flew back to Washington, DC (remember John McCain’s return) to save the country from, of all things, not the coronavirus but the “corona baby boom.”
Thank goodness, for once, right triumphed over might and the feckless Republicans for a change stood tall and vanquished Planned Parenthood (the abortion machine) from the $6 trillion dollar rescue package. By the way, we should make China pay for this pandemic by canceling our $1.7 trillion debt to it.
Hold onto your freedom and your wallets! “Cruella” Pelosi continues to do the work of the devil. We all need to stand up and shout, “melt, Cruella, melt!”
Charles Bradley III
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.