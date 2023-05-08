To The Daily Sun,
Thank you, Gregg Hough, for raising and insightfully discussing the issue of "returning childhood to children." Personal experience moves me to discuss the issue of enforcement.
To The Daily Sun,
Thank you, Gregg Hough, for raising and insightfully discussing the issue of "returning childhood to children." Personal experience moves me to discuss the issue of enforcement.
As a lawyer, I became aware there are far too many laws. When I came to New Hampshire in 1974, the state statutes comprised five books. Today, it is probably 30 or more. The volumes of federal statutes (U.S. code annotated) have escalated beyond imagination. For years, I encouraged legislators to repeal meaningless laws rather than continue enacting laws that no one reads or enforces. Allowing laws to lay fallow abets unscrupulous people to abuse these laws for politically evil purposes. Over-legislating leads to nonenforcement.
The enforcement of laws is not moot. Enforcement of laws is a major issue and problem. George Soros has proven that, and the current political persecution of conservatives by the Biden DOJ and FBI reinforces the point concerning enforcement.
The federal law concerning sexual exploitation of minors is openly flaunted across the U.S.A. and, my guess, in New Hampshire. I would urge the U.S. attorneys, the county prosecutors, local law enforcement, the State Department of Education, and local school boards to comply with their oaths of office and protect our children from these sexual predators, rather than enabling them.
Local representatives and activists have told me they cannot get parents to stand up. I know why from personal experience. Parents are concerned, and rightly so, that the educational establishment will punish their children if they speak up. Those parents' fears are justified. It is a societal disgrace that the millions of dollars we spend on law enforcement are wasted because of official cowardice.
Doubt me? Ask Justice Alito how the federal law against intimidation of SCOTUS is being enforced at his home.
Charles Bradley III
Laconia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How has your experience been so far with the new trash pickup in Laconia? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.