To The Daily Sun,

Daniel in the Lions' Den is a metaphor, possibly mythical, for extraordinary courage. Western Civilization has adopted this martyrdom saga from time immemorial. The Greek tradition preceded Daniel with the trials of Odysseus. The Jewish tradition gave Western tradition the Old Testament, containing many stories of extraordinary courage. In the Christian tradition, Jesus at 12 years old condemned the hypocritical Pharisees and Sadducees and as an adult threw the moneychangers out of the temple. Martin Luther exposed the papacy and bureaucracy of the Middle Ages.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.