Daniel in the Lions' Den is a metaphor, possibly mythical, for extraordinary courage. Western Civilization has adopted this martyrdom saga from time immemorial. The Greek tradition preceded Daniel with the trials of Odysseus. The Jewish tradition gave Western tradition the Old Testament, containing many stories of extraordinary courage. In the Christian tradition, Jesus at 12 years old condemned the hypocritical Pharisees and Sadducees and as an adult threw the moneychangers out of the temple. Martin Luther exposed the papacy and bureaucracy of the Middle Ages.
Modern American politics has developed its own examples, recalling Daniel's courage in the lions' den. I recall when JFK confronted the Southern Baptist ministers to defang the anti-Catholicism that had prevented a Catholic president since 1776.
Ronald Reagan confronted the evil empires of the mainstream media and the USSR. Donald Trump not only stood up to D.C. vampires but also exposed the Democrats for the Demonrats they are.
Contrast this brief recitation of courage in Western Civilization with the cowardice of Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis failing to appear and address the all-Republican audience at CPAC, which occurred on the banks of the Potomac. We hardly need another cowardly lion in the White House.
