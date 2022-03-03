To The Daily Sun,
Elections have consequences. As the saying goes, “you get what you vote for.” And if you don't vote at all, don’t be surprised when what you get isn’t very much.
In Ashland, there are a number of warrant articles on the ballot that will impact the future of our community. There's also an open seat on the selectboard. Whoever we elect to fill this seat will be pivotal in shaping our town’s future. I am running for selectboard and, with your vote, I will do what is necessary to set us on the path to a more prosperous future.
In Ashland, a number of recent annual budgets have been voted down by residents. This is the medieval equivalent of townspeople storming the castle gate with pitchforks and torches. Clearly, there is little tolerance for additional tax increases and a general lack of trust in our local governance.
This budgetary “deadlock” is unlikely to resolve anytime soon. Unfortunately, it’s not the only threat to our prosperity. Anyone who’s bought groceries recently or filled up their gas tanks knows we are experiencing inflationary prices.
This means that the cost of operating the town could increase substantially, even if we do nothing more than maintain the existing level of services. These cost increases will likely be met with resistance from residents. The result will be a town in financial distress, faced with the specter of limiting local services. Right now, we are unprepared to face this challenge.
In Ashland, our town management and policies are reflective of a time when revenue was more easily attainable from several successful local businesses. There was no need for detailed planning and creative initiatives to keep things running smoothly. As a result, there is little precedent for the establishment of such strategies. Going forward, this has to change.
The current status quo no longer works. We need to elect a selectperson who will focus on developing new revenue opportunities and tax-effective planning for future development.
I am committed to reducing our dependence on tax increases to maintain the towns’ services and infrastructure. Instead, I will take the initiative to find new revenue sources that will offset our current and future cost increases. Ultimately, our goal has to be a better quality of life in Ashland.
Moving past the status quo is easier said than done. It requires the collective determination and participation of the community. In politics, a low or even a moderate voter turnout will usually reinforce the existing structure. Real change occurs when a clear majority is motivated to make their expectations known by voting. My sense is that this will be the case in Ashland on March 8.
Don’t sit by and let someone else decide your future. It is our collective responsibility to vote and make Ashland the town that we want it to be.
Charles Bozzello
Ashland
