The new NBC 10 Boston documentary “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire” (streaming free) reveals the stunning political hypocrisy of the “under the radar” yet deceptively powerful NH Free State Project. Everyone who thinks NH is a good place to live, and who hopes NH will always be a good place to live, should watch. Free Staters on camera gleefully repeat their “ethics.” It is amazing, and sad, that they seem totally oblivious to the fact that actions speak louder than words. People should watch this documentary and compare the words of the NH FSP with the political actions of the NH FSP, and judge for themselves.

