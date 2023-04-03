The new NBC 10 Boston documentary “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire” (streaming free) reveals the stunning political hypocrisy of the “under the radar” yet deceptively powerful NH Free State Project. Everyone who thinks NH is a good place to live, and who hopes NH will always be a good place to live, should watch. Free Staters on camera gleefully repeat their “ethics.” It is amazing, and sad, that they seem totally oblivious to the fact that actions speak louder than words. People should watch this documentary and compare the words of the NH FSP with the political actions of the NH FSP, and judge for themselves.
The NH FSP was founded on sweet-sounding, manipulative words. “We will give you more liberty.” “We won’t hurt anybody.” “We don’t take other people’s stuff.” “We won’t force anything on anybody.” They repeat these words over and over. But actions always speak louder than words.
The first thing they did politically was to eliminate a portion of a precious liberty: the freedom of speech. They deceitfully forced an unconstitutional “divisive concepts” law onto NH, wiping out the liberty of NH people to speak without fear of legal repercussion about American history and about gender issues.
NH Free Staters either don’t understand liberty or are lying about their commitment to liberty. Either way, their unconstitutional “divisive concepts” law proves the NH FSP is a sham. They are not experts on liberty, and they are not a group that loves liberty (except liberty for marijuana, which they worship).
The NH FSP is aiming their hypocritical political torpedoes at other NH freedoms too, and they have the nerve to say NH people should thank them. These political hypocrites should be ashamed of themselves.
