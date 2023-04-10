Free Staters dutifully recite liberty maxims that their leaders teach them, while their leaders behind the scenes maneuver to restrict liberty, conducting divisive political stunts. Using their recruits as camouflage, FSP leaders have tried to destroy the Town of Croydon, fought to destroy Gunstock, and pursued a “NH Teacher Loyalty” Bill. In myriad other ways, they tried and are trying to dismantle the common good in New Hampshire.
Both the FSP and the NH GOP, now in the same “tent,” dishonor the concept of liberty. They use it as political cover to take stuff from the people of NH. They are forcing NH tax revenue away from public use, for private enterprise, by what they call “freedom vouchers." They claim to be experts on liberty, but actually they are experts on political theft and deception.
The stated end goal of the “project” is to turn NH into a Libertarian utopia. Many people enjoy pursuing a project, but few people enjoy being in the crosshairs of somebody else’s project. The NH FSP miscalculated by failing to understand that NH people do not like deceit, are passionate about honest freedom, are not enthusiastic about projects forced on them, and do not want NH turned into a Libertarian fantasy playground.
The world already has one of these playgrounds, called “Liberland,” and it is not working.
NH people stood up to the FSP bullies and saved Gunstock and Croydon from extinction. In a recent town election, the Town of Amherst rejected Jason Sorens, the inventor of the Free State Project. Amherst knew Sorens and his project, and Amherst spurned Sorens and his project.
The camouflage of the NH Free State Project is wearing thin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.