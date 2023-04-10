To The Daily Sun,

Free Staters dutifully recite liberty maxims that their leaders teach them, while their leaders behind the scenes maneuver to restrict liberty, conducting divisive political stunts. Using their recruits as camouflage, FSP leaders have tried to destroy the Town of Croydon, fought to destroy Gunstock, and pursued a “NH Teacher Loyalty” Bill. In myriad other ways, they tried and are trying to dismantle the common good in New Hampshire.

