I wish the causes and the cures for our racial divide could be articulated in 500 words or less, but that cannot be done. As the conservatives acknowledge, it used to be simpler, in the '50s, '60s and '70s. But the fact that race relations are more complex now is the very reason that we need to study critical race theory. Back then there were a great many overtly racist people. So we convicted the killers and abolished racist laws. But now things are complicated. Instead of saying Blacks can’t vote, conservative legislatures make it difficult for Blacks to vote and easy for whites to vote. Instead of slavery or convict leasing, we now have mass incarceration, which allows white Americans to benefit financially off of incarcerated Black bodies. Instead of overt racist laws, we have red-lining that harms Black home owners. Instead of laws that say “Blacks cannot enter here”, we have a society where qualified Black Americans are routinely turned down for loans and jobs. In the U.S. a black person has to be “better than” the white to be “equal to” the white.
It is wishful thinking to say that all advantages are available to everyone in America, regardless of race. For example, white Americans can live without fear of mortal harm if the police stop them for a routine traffic or vehicle matter. Not so for Black Americans. If they are pulled over by the police they cannot casually reach for their identification like a white person can. They must ask for permission and must move in certain ways, neither too fast nor too slow, or they risk being shot for no reason other than the color of their skin.
Conservatives on these pages and elsewhere are fond of saying that America is all set now, no racial problems here, except for studying racial problems, which would create a problem. Huh? There is a deep racial divide in this country, and it won’t go away by banning or ignoring the teachings of critical race theory. And what about all the articles calling CRT Marxist? Please. Every conservative is taught to say that CRT is Marxist. It is a standard, shopworn conservative "talking point," or opinion. It riles up the base. You are welcome to cling to that opinion if you want to, but it won't solve anything.
Charles Ajootian
Alexandria
