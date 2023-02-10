America is again waking up to its history of racial injustice, and the impact of that history today. And again backlash from white people is rising. We see it in Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the New Hampshire Republican party and their double-speak “divisive concepts” law. They insist that the only “legal” American history is history taught through a white lens so white families can feel comfortable. They claim they abhor indoctrination and racism, yet they promote both with their history law, which is nothing but white supremacy dressed up to appear legitimate to some Americans.
The recent Republican discourse regarding the historic “Little Rock Nine” is instructive. In 1957, President Dwight Eisenhower sent 1,000 paratroopers from the 101st Airborne to Little Rock, Arkansas, to protect nine African-American children who enrolled at all-white Central High School. Today, the anti-wokes want America to celebrate the whites who are now civil toward the people they for years tormented. But they stop there.
The anti-wokes don’t want any examination of the historical reasons why today, if the children of the Little Rock Nine, or any person of color, walks or drives in a “white” place, or shows fear when stopped by police, may still be tormented, or even killed.
I wish Americans could respond to equality movements with love for their fellow human beings, and with validation of their history. When anti-wokes block the study of uncomfortable chapters in American history, they allow the awful legacy of those chapters to fester.
I wish the anti-wokes would love our country enough to support, and do, the difficult work necessary to make America a better place.
