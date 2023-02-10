To The Daily Sun,

America is again waking up to its history of racial injustice, and the impact of that history today. And again backlash from white people is rising. We see it in Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the New Hampshire Republican party and their double-speak “divisive concepts” law. They insist that the only “legal” American history is history taught through a white lens so white families can feel comfortable. They claim they abhor indoctrination and racism, yet they promote both with their history law, which is nothing but white supremacy dressed up to appear legitimate to some Americans.

