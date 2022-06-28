To The Daily Sun,
As Donald Trump repeats election “conspiracy theories”, he exposes himself, in my view, as either a madman or a criminal. He either sincerely believes these whack-job theories or he doesn’t. Either way, I believe he proves himself to be unfit to serve again as president.
He daily repeats one or more of the following (with zero proof) as the reason he lost the election: millions of dead people, or suitcases under tables, or some truck driver guy, or Republican election officials, or wireless thermostats, or satellites from Italy, or Fox News, or voting mules, or aliens, or Venezuela, or election workers he doesn’t like because of their skin color, or “Kraken” theories, or election “theories” from a pillow salesman, or ballots shredded by ICE, or a ginger mint, or Hugo Chavez, or ballots appearing by “magic”.
If Trump really believes this insane stuff, it is his legal right to do so, but I submit it is sad and scary for our country. How can we allow a man so detached from reality to ever re-gain access to the nuclear bomb? How can we trust someone who doubles down on wing-nut conspiracy theories to make good decisions in a crisis?
If Trump and his loyal allies don't sincerely believe these conspiracy theories, they are treasonous criminals who spewed lies to incite a mob to attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power, and to overthrow the U.S. government.
Charles Ajootian
Alexandria
