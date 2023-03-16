This war is shameful but not new. American conservatives have fought against DEI and woke culture too many times in our history. Fortunately for America, conservatives always lose. In the 19th century, conservatives were pro-slavery zealots, rabidly anti-DEI and anti-woke. The Civil War they started didn't do them any good. In 1954, after the Supreme Court declared segregated schools unconstitutional, American conservatives went to war again, this time not with armies but with "massive resistance," including intimidation, guns, bombs, dogs, fire hoses and school closings. Their battle cry at the time was "communism" and "genocide of white people." Thank God they lost that war as well (although there is a lot more work to do). And guess what? School integration didn't lead to communism or white genocide. In the 1960s, American conservatives declared war on, and killed, innocent children in church and civil rights workers who were assisting people to register to vote. Again, conservatives said they were defending themselves from "communist agitators." Wow. They also assaulted and maimed people who wanted to order coffee at a lunch counter, calling them "communists," "racist against white people," and "ungrateful." Today, anyone can sit at a lunch counter or register to vote, with zero thanks to American conservatives. Thanks again to God and the courageous people who would not be intimidated by American conservatives.
Today's American conservatives are again shamelessly waging war on DEI and woke, again bellowing that these movements are "Communist" and a "War on white people." Their rallying cries are inaccurate, worn out, and depraved. They have no knowledge of their own country's history and no appreciation for the debt America owes to the brave people who have stood up to them for over a century.
