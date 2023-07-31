Anti-Black politicians in America, particularly in New Hampshire and Florida, are desperate to hide five truths about American slavery from American children. Truth one: Not one of the 4 million enslaved African Americans was better off being enslaved than not being enslaved. Truth two: Every white American benefited from American slavery, then and now, period. Truth three: The foundation of American slavery was the stupid, evil, divisive concept that skin color measures human worth. Truth four: Americans whom we would today call “woke liberals” (the equality folks) ended American slavery by opposing, and in 1865 defeating, Americans whom we would today call “anti-woke MAGA conservatives” (the anti-equality folks, the “freedom-for-me-but-not-for-thee” folks).
But the most important truth, the one truth above all others that anti-Black politicians do not want American children to know, is that America never dis-owned the vile narrative of racial hierarchy that was the underpinning of our nation’s slavery. America has yet to triumph over that. It is essential for the soul of our nation and its future that our children understand that this divisive, ugly narrative still flourishes in America — in the Confederate flag, Confederate monuments, white supremacy, white privilege, white nationalism, systemic racism, and in the jaw-dropping wealth disparity between the races. We must empower the next generation to join “woke” Americans to obliterate forever this divisive narrative and its cancerous manifestations from life in the U.S.
If the next generation does not learn this truth, and work to overcome the evil that it begets, they will cluelessly perpetuate the horrific historical American narrative of racial caste. They will acquiesce in a divided, unjust America.
