Anti-Black politicians in America, particularly in New Hampshire and Florida, are desperate to hide five truths about American slavery from American children. Truth one: Not one of the 4 million enslaved African Americans was better off being enslaved than not being enslaved. Truth two: Every white American benefited from American slavery, then and now, period. Truth three: The foundation of American slavery was the stupid, evil, divisive concept that skin color measures human worth. Truth four: Americans whom we would today call “woke liberals” (the equality folks) ended American slavery by opposing, and in 1865 defeating, Americans whom we would today call “anti-woke MAGA conservatives” (the anti-equality folks, the “freedom-for-me-but-not-for-thee” folks).

