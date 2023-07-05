The recent SCOTUS affirmative action decision is a perversion of the meaning, intent and historical background of the 14th Amendment, which was adopted to counteract centuries of American anti-Black racism. White Americans did not then, and do not now, need an amendment to catch up to African Americans.
Anti-Black racism is easy for whites to dismiss. Every day they wake up, they wake up white. But anti-Black racism was America's original sin and continues to this day. “Great strides,” people say, and “Not as bad as it used to be.” Those sayings soothe many white ears, and a few Black ones. But anti-Black racism is still a distinguishing characteristic of American life.
A couple of decades of affirmative action were not enough. America needs many more to repair the damage caused by its original and continuing sin. To paraphrase Justice John Roberts, the only way to make amends for centuries of anti-Black racism is to make amends for centuries of anti-Black racism.
Separate-but-equal lasted for 60 years. SCOTUS said it was consistent with the 14th Amendment. It sounded fair to white ears. But it wasn’t fair, and it was eventually exposed as morally bankrupt and unconstitutional. Now SCOTUS gives us race neutrality, which also sounds fair, but is not. America cannot begin to be a race neutral society unless and until African American are given a multi-generational chance to catch up, after centuries of stolen lives, stolen labor, stolen land and stolen education. Race neutrality is a good goal for any nation, but one which America has not yet earned the right to mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.