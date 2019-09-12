To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank everyone who came out to support our Charity Vendor Bingo, which was held on Sept. 10 at the VFW in Laconia. We raised $300 for Isaiah 61 Cafe. This charity benefits the homeless by providing meals,and facilities, also washers and dryers for their use.
Come join us for the next Vendor Bingo on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the VFW. Breast Cancer Awareness is the Charity and the doors open at 6 p.m.
Darlene Vachon
Gilford
